Major Hurricane Eta soon to make landfall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Eta is just off the east coast of Nicaragua this morning and will make landfall there later today.
Maximum sustained winds are near 145 mph with higher gusts, making Eta a major, category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Little change in strength is likely before landfall. Weakening of the wind will begin after the center moves inland later today.
Catastrophic wind damage is expected where Eta’s eyewall moves onshore within the next few hours, and the forecast of a storm surge, perhaps as high as 21 feet, will bring devastating damage to the strike zone.
Of equal concern is the long-duration forecast of tropical downpours, which could top 35 inches in some locations over the next several days as Eta slows in forward speed across Central America.
The track is not exactly the same, but Eta is likely to be the worst storm for the region since Hurricane Mitch killed thousands – mainly due to flash floods and mudslides – back in October, 1998.
The next concern will be what the storm does from there. The current track has it moving back out into the warm water of the western Caribbean Sea and strengthening over the weekend. That means the storm won’t simply die out. Some models take Eta out where it can meander around Cuba and even Florida early next week.
It could eventually make a run into the Gulf of Mexico and potentially make another landfall along the Gulf Coast in time. So, all scenarios on are the table at this point and Eta will have to be watched closely after it exits Central America over the weekend.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
