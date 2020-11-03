Local Charlotte Business Offers Authentic Indian Spices And More

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s the spice you need in your life, and you didn’t even know it. The brand: The Angry Nani. We’re talking organic Indian spices and delicious Indian street food made right here in the QC. Take a listen to learn more about this local business and the fun meaning behind the name.
The Angry Nani sent over a couple of teas for Chery and Kristen to try. The teas came in a powder form that can be mixed with hot water. Pretty cool!
If you’re looking for a unique gift for the holidays, these spice kits might be just the thing. Each gift box comes with a recycled hand made Sari. You can pre-order the gift boxes.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.