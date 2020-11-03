Lindsey Graham wins re-election to U.S. Senate in South Carolina, AP reports

By WBTV Web Staff | November 3, 2020 at 10:04 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 1:56 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has won re-election to the United States Senate in South Carolina, according to the Associated Press.

He was facing off against Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. Graham spoke after his victory Tuesday night.

Lindsey Graham has been a U.S. Senator for South Carolina since 2002.

He served on the U.S. House of Representatives for South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District for 1995-2003. He also served in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 1992 to 1994.

Graham served in the U.S Air Force from 1982 to 1988 and the South Carolina Air National Guard from 1989 to 1995. He retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserves in 2015.

WBTV has created Virtual Candidate Cards to get you up to speed on the people running for office in important statewide races in the Carolinas.
He earned his Juris Doctor law degree from the University of South Carolina Law School in 1981.

According to his campaign website, Graham lists priorities of creating jobs, strengthening the economy, supporting a strong military, appointing judges, protecting the constitution, healthcare, supporting the right to live, supporting the second amendment and fighting COVID-19.

The 2020 general election was held Tuesday, Nov. 3.

