Jobs, healthcare among key issues driving voters’ decisions across Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday was a crisp fall morning in Mecklenburg County, with little to no lines at many polling locations.
Janisha Gardner is just one of the dozens of voters who’s casting her ballot at East Mecklenburg Highschool on Election day 2020.
“Honestly we have to do something," says Gardner.
Gardners hoping a lot of people making their voice heard on Election Day by casting their ballot.
Lyft driver Symone Swain says she’s trying to help make that happen.
“Its been a busy morning so far," says Swain just after dropping a voter off. “Theres been a lot of rides coming in.”
But once its time to make your selections, ballot in hand - Gardner says jobs and employment weigh heavy on her mind for her decisions.
“I have a lot of friends that don’t have jobs or don’t have homes now," says Gardner. "“Its very emotional.”
She says that’s because of the COVID-19 pandemic – its another key factor for Gardner, on which candidates she’ll choose.
Those are key issues on voters minds here at Greater Galilee Baptist Church in South End, too.
“The pandemic is definitely playing a role in this as well,” says voter Tripp Price.
Price says he took time to research the candidates that best align with his values.
“Job market, climate change, healthcare is a big one," says Price.
“Hopefully America will make changes, but I have to do it for my city, because this is where I live," says Gardner.
