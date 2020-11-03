Hurricane Eta makes landfall as a Category 4 storm

(WBTV) - Hurricane Eta rammed into the Nicaraguan coast with a vengeance. The storm packed winds of 140mph when it made landfall just south of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua.
Life threatening winds, rain and storm surge continue to impact the country before it moves into Honduras by Thursday morning. Hurricane force winds extend out 25 miles from the center. Tropical storm force winds extend out 115 miles.
After spending a few days over land, the storm will weaken. Many times, a storm will move over land and rain itself out. That isn’t the case this time.
It will weaken back to a remnant low as it moves back out into the Caribbean and moves closer to Cuba. By this weekend, the storm will be close to Florida.
Where it goes from there is not clear, as of now. The storm will spend a few days over land and then a few days meandering around the Caribbean.
There are a lot factors which could impact it in different ways.
One model indicates we could see rain as soon as Monday and it could be wet into Wednesday. Another model holds impacts for the WBTV viewing area off until Wednesday and Thursday.
Just know, there will likely be a very wet period next week. We will have to wait for the models to come into better agreement before we issue First Alert days.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock
