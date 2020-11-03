How To Make The Old Fashioned At Stir Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visit to a spot at the Railyard in Charlotte’s South End could help kids in our community facing cancer. STIR Charlotte is donating some money all month long. Bar manager Jason Alford joined us on QC@3.
STIR Charlotte is donating some money all month long to support the Isabella Santos Foundation. Jason tells us they’re always looking for ways to help the community. He tells us if you come into the restaurant, you’ll see QR codes on the tables. You can scan the code, pull up the menu, and make a donation to this foundation.
Jason also showed us how to make an Old Fashioned, post-Prohibition-style. This means they use fresh fruit, instead of bitters. The cocktail is served over beautiful artisanal ice which is made in house. It looked absolutely stunning! We made Jason take a sip for us, just so it wouldn’t go to waste.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.