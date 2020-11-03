2020 Election Live Updates: Voters hit the polls across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have finally reached Election Day 2020!
Voters across the Carolinas and the country took advantage of early voting this year like never before. In North Carolina, more than 4.5 million voters have already cast ballots. That is more than 95% of all North Carolina voters who cast ballots in 2016.
Because so many people voted early in North and South Carolina, election officials hope turnout on the polls will be lighter on Tuesday.
In North Carolina, polls opened at 6:30 a.m. If you’re in line by 7:30 p.m. you can cast your ballot. With voting hours extended at several precincts, N.C. results won’t start coming in until 8:15 p.m. at the earliest.
Below, we’ve compiled a running list of reports from our crews across the WBTV viewing area. Please check back throughout the day as new information rolls into the newsroom.
6:15 P.M. CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C.
N.C. State Board of Elections approved to extend voting hours at another location in Cabarrus County.
Flowes Volunteer Fire Department will extend its voting hours for 39 minutes on Tuesday.
Election officials say the Flowes Store VFD precinct stopped voting between 7:21 a.m. and resumed voting at 8 a.m.
5:39 P.M. CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections announced it will be holding an emergency meeting at 6 p.m. to consider extending voting hours at seven more polling locations. One of them includes the Flowes Store Volunteer Fire Department in Cabarrus County.
The N.C. State Board of Elections had voted to extend voting hours at the First Missionary Baptist Church in Cabarrus County, which opened 17 minutes late because of computer issues.
4:27 P.M. ILLEGAL ROBOCALLS
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein warned voters of people making illegal robocalls into N.C. spreading misinformation about Election Day.
Stein says, “DO NOT LISTEN to these robocall voicemails”
“They want to steal your vote. Don’t let them,” Stein tweeted.
3:30 P.M. TRACK YOUR EARLY VOTING BALLOT
If you voted early in person, you can use the Voter Search tool to find the status of your ballot. Use the “Your Absentee Ballot” section of the tool. This will not appear under “Voter History.”
1:30 P.M. CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C.
The N.C. State Board of Elections held their second press briefing, where they voted to extend voting hours at several precincts, including the First Missionary Baptist Church Cabarrus County. It opened at 6:47 a.m. - 17 minutes late - due to computer issues.
By 1 p.m., 167 voters had turned out at Sharon Elementary School in south Charlotte. Workers described the day so far as “pretty boring.”
SOUTH CAROLINA
In Lancaster County, South Carolina, things remained a bit busier than what we’ve seen so far to the north.
11:00 A.M. CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C.
Just before noon, officials in Cabarrus County confirmed that 50 voters who cast their ballots between 6:30 and 7:26 a.m. at Hickory Ridge Middle School were given an incomplete ballot that didn’t include the 83rd District NC House race.
Officials say they have the exact names of the voters affected and urge them to come back in to vote in that particular race before 7:30 p.m.
10:30 A.M. UNION COUNTY, N.C.
The Hembry Bridge polling location in Union County began to pick up a bit as voters started pouring in to cast their ballots in the 2020 Election. Election official told WBTV’s Paige Pauroso the precinct serves around 5,500 people and nearly 3,000 of those folks voted early.
10:00 A.M. NORTH CAROLINA BOARD OF ELECTIONS UPDATE
The North Carolina State Board of Elections held a press conference to update the public about polling across the state at 10 a.m.
NCSBE Director Karen Brinson Bell said during the press conference that there were very few reports of voter intimidation at polls in N.C. so far.
Brinson Bell said the goal is to release first (early/absentee) results as polls close. She added that they won’t release results until all polls have closed, including precincts that have been extended.
9 A.M. YORK COUNTY, S.C.
In general, South Carolina was seeing longer, but manageable, lines early Tuesday morning. At Philadelphia United Methodist Church in York County, voters said the wait was about an hour.
7 A.M. POLLS OPEN IN SOUTH CAROLINA!
Polls are officially open in South Carolina!
The line at the Lake Wylie Lutheran Church is wrapped around the building.
6:30 A.M. GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. | YORK COUNTY, S.C.
Polls are officially open in North Carolina!
Around 25 people were lined up at the Granite Quarry Municipal Building when polls opened.
In York County, the previous line of about 15 began to grow outside of the Lake Wylie Lutheran Church.
5:30 A.M. MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. | YORK COUNTY, S.C.
We are just 30 minutes away from polls opening in North Carolina. It’s a chilly start to the day, with temperatures near freezing.
Residents in York County were already lining up to cast their ballot - an hour and a half before polls are set to open in South Carolina.
9:00 P.M. MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C.
The United States Department of Justice will be monitoring Mecklenburg County polling sites on Election Day 2020.
4:21 P.M. MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C.
WBTV’s Dedrick Russell spent the day speaking to senior citizens about their thoughts on the 2020 Election. U.S. News reports during the 2018 election 64% of those 65 and older voted. They were considered the best turnout of any age group that year. In the 2016 election - 15% of those voted were 65 and older.
3:08 P.M. NORTH CAROLINA
WBTV’s Caroline Hicks tweeted new information from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. NCSBE reported 62% of voters in the state have already voted.
1:43 P.M. YORK COUNTY, S.C.
Wait times to vote ahead of Election Day in South Carolina were two to three hours long at the York County Government on Tuesday. WBTV’s Morgan Newell said the line was so long at one point “it’s almost wrapped around itself.”
Once the polls close, when should results be expected? Across North Carolina, state board of elections officials expect to post numbers immediately.
Here is the timeline:
- 7:30 p.m.: Polls close
- 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m.: Counties report results of in-person, one-stop early voting and absentee by-mail ballots received by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
- 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Precinct officials hand-deliver Election Day results to county boards of elections offices.
- 8:30 p.m.-midnight: Election Day precinct results are reported; reporting continues until all Election Day results are posted.
