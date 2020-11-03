The 2020 Election is driving some voters to the polls for the first time ever

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -What’s driving some people to the polls depends on their political preference; who’s driving some people to the polls is a caravan of volunteers, helping people who may have no other way of getting there.
The YWCA Lower Cape Fear partnered with the NAACP to give people a chance to have their voices heard on this election day.
“No, no, no! It ain’t gonna be decided tonight. There’s so much on the table,” said driver George Patrick. He’s logging the miles today so America can log the votes. Patrick is a retired city worker, who’s behind the wheel, Tuesday, giving people a lift to the polls.
“The difference that you make is getting them there. They say thank you because you gave them the chance to voice their opinion,” said Patrick. “And, this year, opinions matter.”
On Tuesday afternoon, one of the people hoping for a lift is Jeffrey Reid. He’s anxious to hop in the back seat and head to his polling location. Election Day, this year, is a big deal. This disabled vet is 58 years old, and the 2020 election is the first time he’s voted in his life. It’s not just a ride to the polls, it’s the ride of a lifetime.
“I just had to do it. I’m excited,” said Reid. “A change has got to come. It’s my turn to vote. I never thought my vote would matter, but I’m going to put my vote in there this time.”
Patrick says it doesn’t matter whether the people he’s taking to vote, vote red, blue or a mixture of the two. It’s just important that people do their civic duty and important for him to know he’s helped those who may not have had the opportunity for lack of transportation.
“I’m glad to do it, I really am” says Patrick. “This year, I think is the most important election of our lifetime.”
