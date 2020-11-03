Dry this week - could be very wet next week, thanks to Eta

Next week, things could get interesting. Hurricane Eta made landfall today as a very strong, category 4 storm along the coast of Nicaragua. The storm will weaken as it moves over land. However, it won’t completely die out. Most models are predicting the storm will head back out over open waters, where it can strengthen again. How that will affect us remains to be seen. Models are quite varied. One is bringing in rain Monday through Wednesday. Another is bringing in rain Wednesday and Thursday. We will likely issue a First Alert for potentially heavy rain next week but we will have to narrow down which track wins out before we do that.