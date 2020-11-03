Dry this week - could be very wet next week, thanks to Eta

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The nice weather streak continues. Tonight will be another cool one but not likely as cool as last night. Lows will fall to the mid to upper 30s as we start the day on Wednesday. The rest of the day on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s with mainly sunny skies.
We will warm things up a bit each day for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low 70s Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 40s to 50s so the frost threat will take a little break. We should remain dry all week long.
The weekend brings a little better shower chance. Still, it is only 20%. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s.
Next week, things could get interesting. Hurricane Eta made landfall today as a very strong, category 4 storm along the coast of Nicaragua. The storm will weaken as it moves over land. However, it won’t completely die out. Most models are predicting the storm will head back out over open waters, where it can strengthen again. How that will affect us remains to be seen. Models are quite varied. One is bringing in rain Monday through Wednesday. Another is bringing in rain Wednesday and Thursday. We will likely issue a First Alert for potentially heavy rain next week but we will have to narrow down which track wins out before we do that.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.