Cold start, milder finish to Election Day

Incredibly strong Hurricane Storm Eta, packing winds close to 150 mph, will make landfall in Nicaragua today. Storm surge along the coast is forecast to top out near 20 feet and with Eta being a very slow-moving system, the greatest inland risk in Central America this week will be for intense rainfall of up to 35 inches. Eta is very much reminiscent of devastating Hurricane Mitch back in October 1998, which was responsible for over 10,000 fatalities, primarily as a result of horrific flash floods. Let’s hope and pray Eta is not as destructive as Mitch!