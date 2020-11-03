Cold start, milder finish to Election Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure drifting right over the WBTV area we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine again today, and after a frosty cold start, afternoon readings will rebound nicely into the middle 60s, close to normal for Election Day.
As the high settles right over Charlotte tonight, we’ll fall back into the 30s again tonight, but it won’t be as cold as last night.
Sunny skies will continue through midweek, with Wednesday afternoon high temperatures warming back into the seasonal upper 60s.
Thursday and Friday will feature mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures around 70° Thursday, rising to the lower 70s on Friday.
The weekend will feature more clouds developing, and a small shower risk with warm afternoon temperatures in the low to middle 70s.
Incredibly strong Hurricane Storm Eta, packing winds close to 150 mph, will make landfall in Nicaragua today. Storm surge along the coast is forecast to top out near 20 feet and with Eta being a very slow-moving system, the greatest inland risk in Central America this week will be for intense rainfall of up to 35 inches. Eta is very much reminiscent of devastating Hurricane Mitch back in October 1998, which was responsible for over 10,000 fatalities, primarily as a result of horrific flash floods. Let’s hope and pray Eta is not as destructive as Mitch!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.