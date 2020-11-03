Roy Cooper wins re-election as North Carolina governor

“North Carolinians have chosen to re-elect Governor Roy Cooper, a fighter for working families who is committed to moving our state forward. Since 2016, Governor Cooper has fought for a better educated, healthier, and more prosperous North Carolina where people can have more money in their pockets and opportunities to live with purpose and abundance. In a second term, Governor Cooper will continue to prioritize raising teacher pay, expanding Medicaid, and strengthening our local economies over corporate tax cuts.”