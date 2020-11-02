Two found dead in York County house fire

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Two people were found dead in a house that caught fire in York County on Sunday, according to officials.
Firefighters were called around 2:45 p.m. to a fire at the mobile home on Milestone Lane. This is off Howell’s Ferry Road west of York. According to the Hickory Grove Volunteer Fire Department, two people were found dead inside the home.
The victims' names have not been made public.
Investigators say the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but did say it “seems to be accidental.”
No further information has been released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.