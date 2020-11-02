‘Trump Truck Train’ at Salisbury Board of Elections office draws mixed reactions

“We went out to the Board of Elections and let them know we were there and that’s about all there was to it, I enjoyed it," said Andrews. “I didn’t think there was a problem with it. I know that we weren’t keeping anybody from getting to, there were people in line, and it was almost three o’clock when the polls closed. No one was kept from getting to the polls and nobody tried to intimidate anybody and make them think anything was going to happen if they tried to vote or anything like that.”