S.C. deputy rescues dog from storm drain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina deputy successfully rescued a dog from a storm drain Friday.
Charleston County deputies received a call from concerned citizens about a dog trapped in a storm drain on Etiwan Avenue in the West Ashley area. Another dog had apparently been running around and repeatedly stopping at the drain, which alerted citizens to the trapped dog.
Master Deputy Sarah Hake with the Animal Control Unit was among the deputies who responded. Since lifting the concrete slab posed difficulty, Hake attempted to fit through the storm drain. “She went in head-first and successfully called the dog to her,” deputies say. “It’s a dirty job, but someone’s got to do it. And Master Deputy Sarah Hake is never shy about diving into such challenges.”
The dog was not hurt. The dog and the dog who alerted citizens were both taken to the Charleston Animal Society.
“We know climbing into a storm drain around Halloween can make some a little nervous, so we thank Deputy Hake for meeting this challenge for the sake of a four-legged friend,” deputies say.
