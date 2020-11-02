Rowan EDC: Survey confirms affordable cost of living in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The cost to live in Rowan County in the third quarter of 2020 was lower than the national average, according to the Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER). Rowan County’s average Cost of Living Index for the period was 93.5. An index of 100 is average.
The Cost of Living Index measures regional differences in the cost of consumer goods and services, excluding taxes and non-consumer expenditures.
In Rowan County, data on 60 goods and services is collected each quarter by students at Catawba College under the direction of the Dean of the Ketner School of Business, Eric Hake.
“The Cost of Living study is important because it documents the affordability of Rowan County, which is a major factor in attracting new residents”, said EDC President Rod Crider. “It is particularly useful to companies in their talent recruitment efforts. For instance, our housing costs are 22% below the national average, which is an important factor in attracting young persons in the early stages of their careers”, he said.
The composite index is based on six components – housing, utilities, grocery items, transportation, health care and miscellaneous goods and services.
