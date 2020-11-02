Presidential candidates make several stops in North Carolina ahead of election day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Election day has finally arrived, and North Carolina is once again at the forefront of national politics.
There are 15 electoral votes up for grabs in the Tar Heel State and the candidates vying for the presidency have been working hard to win them.
Both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have made several trips to North Carolina in the last few weeks.
On September 23, former Vice President Joe Biden traveled to Charlotte for a black economic summit, speaking about his desire to raise the minimum wage.
“No one in America should be working for a 40 hour a week job and still be living in poverty,” said Biden during the event.
The very next day, September 24, President Donald Trump came to the Queen City, announcing his new America First Healthcare plan to a crowd of medical professionals.
“As we restore America to full strength the first health care plan will be a core part of our national renewal,” said Trump during the event.
A few days later, September 28, Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, made a stop in Raleigh, for a ‘sister to sister’ discussion where she spoke about the role North Carolina plays in national politics.
“There is so much about what happens in North Carolina as a bellwether, as a measure for what’s going on in our country,” said Harris at the event.
The visits to the Tar Heel State ramped up again in the second half of October.
On October 15, the President held a rally Greenville. The very next day, Vice President Mike Pence attended an event in Morrisville. A few days later, October 18 Biden greeted supporters for a drive-by parade in Durham.
October 21 was a big day for politics in the Charlotte metro area. Both the Trump and Biden campaigns held notable events in the area.
In Gastonia, thousands of people gathered for a rally with the president. packed side by side at the Gastonia Municipal Airport. The president spoke about his efforts to push for a vaccine for COVID-19.
“We will have 100 million vaccine doses before the end of this year,” Trump told the crowd.
That same evening, Harris gathered amongst supporters for a much smaller, socially distanced event at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte. She accused the president of withholding information about the severity of the virus.
“He did not tell the American people. He covered it up. He called it a hoax,” said Harris.
A few days later, October 25, Pence traveled to Kinston for an event and two days after that, October 27, he made an appearance at an event in Greensboro.
This past Saturday, October 31 Jill Biden was joined by actress and comedian Amy Schumer at a drive-in rally in Charlotte. Then Sunday, November 1, Harris attended events in Goldsboro and Fayetteville while Pence attended a church service in Boone and the president held a rally in Hickory.
“If Biden and Harris get in the economy, we will collapse and our country will go into at least a free fall, but probably a depression,” Trump told the crowd.
Less than 24 hour later, October 2, the President was back in North Carolina again at another rally in Fayetteville. That same day First Lady Melania Trump appeared at an event in Huntersville.
Jill Biden is currently scheduled to be campaigning in North Carolina on election day.
