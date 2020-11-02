More than half of N.C. voters have already cast their ballots: What it means for election day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People across the Carolinas and the country took advantage of early voting this year like never before.
In North Carolina, more than 4.5 million voters have already cast ballots. That is more than 95% of all North Carolina voters who cast ballots in 2016.
In Mecklenburg County, more than 490,000 people have already voted, which is about 62%.
In Union County, almost 109,000 voted, which is about 65%.
In Gaston County, more than 95,000 already voted, which is about 63%.
“We’ve obviously voted more people than we did four years ago already so we’re hoping tomorrow will be a little lighter for us," Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director Michael Dickerson said.
Poll workers are still preparing for anything.
“I think we’re about 50 or 60 percent turnout expected tomorrow, it’s how we placed equipment out there and man power," Dickerson said.
Meanwhile, voters continue to drop off absentee ballots.
“I didn’t want to stand in long lines," one voter said.
Some people are feeling anxious about the results.
“I don’t expect an answer tomorrow, I expect an idea," another voter said.
Dickerson expects an answer at least for North Carolina.
“We’ve been processing our absentee ballots for the past five weeks," he said. "We will probably have that huge number go up first thing and then we will just be reporting our election nights results as we usually do.”
The polls open at 6:30 a.m., and if you’re in line by 7:30 p.m. you can cast your ballot.
