Job seekers invited to virtual job fair Thursday, Nov. 12

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A host of community partners, including Rowan County, the City of Salisbury, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Rowan-Salisbury School System, the Rowan Chamber of Commerce, Rowan Economic Development, NCWorks and the Centralina Workforce Development Board will hold a virtual community job fair on Thursday, Nov. 12, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fair is open to the public.
This year’s community job fair will consist of candidates visiting virtual hiring booths to learn more about various job opportunities throughout Rowan County. Jobseekers can begin registering for the fair by visiting: https://centralina.easyvirtualfair.com/.
Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally.
Employers are able to customize a virtual hiring booth to showcase their company and available positions, connect via chat or zoom with candidates on the event day and access resumes for registered candidates.
While more than 20 employers are already scheduled to attend, those interested in participating should contact Darvaris Peterson at darvaris.peterson@equusworks.com for a virtual business booth or visit: centralinawfs.formstack.com/forms/virtual_interest_form.
There is no cost to employers to register. The deadline to register for a business booth is Wednesday, Nov. 4.
For more information, please contact Salisbury Human Resources at HumanResources@salisburync.gov or call (704) 638-5217.
