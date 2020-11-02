Hurricane Eta becomes a Category 4 storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Eta currently has winds of 130mph and is moving WSW at 9 mph. The storm is a category 4.
Eta will cause a lot of damage as it makes landfall, likely still as a category 4 storm along the coast of Nicaragua on Tuesday. This will cause catastrophic damage as the storm moves on shore. Rainfall totals will be 15-25 inches. Some places could get up to 35 inches. The storm surge could be as high as 12-18 feet. Eta will weaken as it moves over land.
The next concern will be what the storm does from there. The current track has it moving back out into the warm water. That means the storm won’t be able to completely die out. More strengthening is possible. Some models are taking Eta out where it can meander around for a few days. Then it could eventually make it back into the Gulf of Mexico and potentially make another landfall along the Gulf Coast in about two weeks. Obviously, a lot can happen between now and then but we will be monitoring it closely as we go out in time.
In the meantime, this is a good time to keep the people of Nicaragua and Honduras in your prayers. They are looking at a very dangerous 24 our period.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
