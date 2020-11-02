Frigid, below-average temperatures jump start calm, rain-free workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A modest temperature recovery is underway after a frigid morning across the WBTV viewing area.
This afternoon’s high temperatures will only reach the low to mid 50s across the Piedmont and Foothills with 40s expected across the Mountains under mostly sunny skies.
Light winds and clear skies will lay the groundwork for another chilly evening. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 20s in the higher elevations and lower 30s across the Charlotte Metro area. Therefore, frost will likely develop in many neighborhoods across the Piedmont and Foothills as the season’s first widespread freeze extends eastward.
Remember, frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings have been issued for at WBTV counties in the Foothills and Piedmont of both NC and SC. These alerts will remain in place through Tuesday mid-morning.
Sunny skies return on Election Day with highs in the mid 60s. The persistence of high pressure over the East Coast keep the Carolinas dry through the entire workweek. While rain-free conditions will be locked in place over the next few days, the cold air won’t. By Wednesday, highs will climb above seasonal averages into the upper 60s with 70s back in play Thursday and Friday.
While there’s still a considerable degree of uncertainty in the forecast, our next round of wet weather - slight chance - could come during the second half of the upcoming weekend.
In the tropics, Hurricane Eta will continue to rapidly strengthen as it closes in on the northeastern coast of Nicaragua early Tuesday and could make landfall as major category 4 storm. Eta is expected to unleash life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, flash flooding, and landslides across portions of Central America through Friday.
Some models indicate a turn towards the northeast later this week could send the system into Cuba and the Straits of Florida by the weekend, however, impacts to the United States remain to be unseen at this time.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
