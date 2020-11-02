East Texas boy’s curly mullet wins national competition

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An eight-year-old from East Texas can officially say he’s rocking one of the best mullets in the nation.
Jax Crossland, who lives in Hunt County, took home top prize in a national competition for kids sporting the retro 'do.
The 2020 Kids Mullet Championships generated more than 20 thousand votes for the 120 entries, a news release stated.
“During these tough times it’s important to have fun. This is exactly what 2020 needed,” said Kevin Begola, the president of the USA Mullet Championships.
The Celeste resident’s lengthy locks earned him a $500 cash prize and a gift card package.
Jax previously told Gray TV affiliate KXII that he plans to use the prize money to fix his dirt bike.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.