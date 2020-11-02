Dr. Jill Biden campaigning for Joe Biden in North Carolina on Election Day

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Dr. Jill Biden will once again be in North Carolina campaigning for her husband on Election Day.
On Tuesday Nov. 3, Dr. Biden will travel to Tampa and St. Petersburg, Florida and Cary, North Carolina.
In Cary, she will visit a polling site to energize voters who are in line and thank poll workers for ensuring that everyone is able to cast their ballot.
State Senator Wiley Nickel will join Biden during her visit.
North Carolina is expected to be a swing state in the presidential election. That’s why both parties are have been continuously visiting the state.
Dr. Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, made a campaign stop, with a drive-in rally, Saturday afternoon in Charlotte. She was joined by comedian and actress Amy Schumer to campaign for Joe Biden at the PNC Music Pavilion.
The latest polls suggest a close race for the state’s 15 electoral votes between former Vice President Biden and Republican President Donald Trump. Biden is slightly ahead of Trump in the RealClear Politics N.C. poll average, 48.4 percent to 47.7 percent.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.