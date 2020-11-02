Coldest air of the season has arrived

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure building into the WBTV area behind Sunday’s rainy cold front, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine today, but there will be a chilly breeze to contend with.
Afternoon readings in the middle 50s are about a dozen degrees below average for early November.
As the high settles right over Charlotte tonight, I think temperatures will be even colder, with morning low temperatures ranging from upper 20s in the mountains to lower 30s across the Piedmont. A freeze is possible around the Charlotte area and frost is likely.
Sunny skies will continue through midweek, with Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon high temperatures warming back into the seasonal 60s, with middle 60s for Election Day and upper 60s for Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday will feature mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures around 70° Thursday, rising to the lower 70s on Friday.
The weekend will feature more clouds developing, and a small shower risk with warm afternoon temperatures in the middle 70s.
Hurricane Storm Eta is moving westward toward Central America and will make landfall in Nicaragua Tuesday. This is a very slow-moving system, and so the greatest risk in Central America this week will be for intense rainfall of up to 30 inches.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
