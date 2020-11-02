COLD tonight! Bring in the plants you want to save!

How about a check on the tropics? Hurricane ETA has strengthened into a dangerous, major hurricane. Unfortunately, it looks like it could be a category 4 storm as it makes landfall along the coast of Nicaragua on Tuesday. For the rest of the week, the storm will move over land and weaken. The next concern is that the storm could move back out over warm water and strengthen again. It would be a while before it impacts the US (maybe almost two weeks) but it is something we will be watching closely.