COLD tonight! Bring in the plants you want to save!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you have any plants that can’t make it through a frost or freeze, the time has come to bring them inside! Tonight’s lows will fall close to 32°. Even if your thermometer doesn’t actually hit the freezing mark, it tends to be cooler close to the ground surface, where the plants tend to be. If you aren’t worried about plants, you may want to at least find a bigger coat - at least for the morning.
The rest of the day on Election Day will be quite nice. Highs will be in the mid 60s and skies will be mostly sunny. Rain chances stand at zero. The forecast is much the same for Wednesday. Temps may creep closer to the 70s though.
The last part of the week will feel quite different. We will keep the dry conditions around but highs will climb to the low to mid 70s. The weekend looks nice too. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with a 20% chance of showers on Sunday.
How about a check on the tropics? Hurricane ETA has strengthened into a dangerous, major hurricane. Unfortunately, it looks like it could be a category 4 storm as it makes landfall along the coast of Nicaragua on Tuesday. For the rest of the week, the storm will move over land and weaken. The next concern is that the storm could move back out over warm water and strengthen again. It would be a while before it impacts the US (maybe almost two weeks) but it is something we will be watching closely.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
