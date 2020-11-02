Thousands of CMS elementary students return to classroom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some Charlotte-Mecklenburg students are returning to in-person learning Monday, at least partially.
CMS students kindergarten through 5th grade have the option to return to school in a rotating schedule. Nearly 40,000 students are going back on the A and B rotating schedule for in-person learning. That leaves about 23,500 students in K-5 still in the full remote academy.
Many families are preparing for a little bit more normalcy as their youngest kids go back to school.
“Mentally prepared and emotionally prepared. My kids are ecstatic," said Travis Nicolaysen, who has a kindergartener and 3rd grader in CMS schools.
But not every parent is sending their children back to in-person learning.
Eric Thompson is keeping three of his children at home to continue remote learning saying he’s a little more apprehensive.
“It’s going to be hard to control. Us as adults aren’t controlling it well," he said. "We have a spike and we just believe it’s going to spill over into the school system. We have to be careful and mindful of whatever we do.”
CMS says they can’t guarantee 6 feet social distance between desks and students. District officials say that will depend on each school and how many students opted to stay in the remote learning academy and how many chose to go back to school.
It all depends on the breakdown of students in the classroom and students still doing the full remote academy.
“We know there are schools out there’s with a lower percentage where that 6-foot distancing will not be guaranteed. They will still be able to observe social distancing just not at that specific number," said Matthew Hayes, the deputy superintendent for academic services at CMS
For parents with children going back, before they get on the bus or arrive at school, they must be wearing a mask and they must complete the symptom screening survey for each child every day before in-person learning.
CMS also said as more kids come back to the classroom, they are going to continue to update their data metrics dashboard on their website, which keeps an updated list of how many students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
