City of Concord requests public input on how to use additional CARES funding

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord received notification in September from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) of an additional allocation of $604,865 of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Funding.
These funds can be used for a variety of activities, which include housing rehabilitation, economic development, mortgage and rental assistance, and as payments to public service agencies that directly assist persons affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Concord residents are invited to provide input and feedback on the proposed uses of these funds through November 10, 2020 via an online survey. Input collected from the survey will be used to determine priority needs and inform how best to allocate the funds in the community.
The survey is available at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G2WMLYT
This survey is voluntary and answers will be kept confidential.
For more information, visit www.concordnc.gov or to provide written comments, contact Pepper Bego, Federal Programs Coordinator, at begop@concordnc.gov or 704-920-5133.
