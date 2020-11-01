Showers today - chilly temps Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Showers are working through the area today. They will move east and we will try to dry out for the second half of the day. Highs will reach the mid 60s.
A cold front will move through today but you will notice the biggest changes related to it on Monday. The day will begin in the mid 30s. Frost is a good bet in many places. It isn’t a bad idea to use today to go ahead and bring the plants in for the winter. If you don’t get frost tonight, you have another chance on Monday night.
Monday will be a cool one during the day too. There will be plenty of sun but highs will only reach the mid 50s. That is more than ten degrees below average.
Election Day will be nice. It will be sunny and dry. Highs will reach the mid 60s. Wednesday will be much the same.
By the end of the week, we will be back to the low 70s again. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. After today, many of us could see dry weather for the next seven days.
We have 30 more days of tropical season and things are still going strong. Tropical Storm Eta is moving west and expected to strengthen as it moves closer to the coast of Honduras and Nicaragua. It shouldn’t come anywhere close to the US.
Make it a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
