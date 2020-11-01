Police: ‘Trump Train’ leads to incidents, gunfire near Lee monument

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a mobile political rally dubbed a “Trump Train” entered the city on Sunday and led to incidents at the Robert E. Lee monument.
When the rally passed the Lee monument at Monument and Allen avenues, confrontations ensued, and some vehicles left the roadway and drove over grass medians in the area. Police say the rally originated in Henrico County.
Around 4:18 p.m., a woman reported being pepper sprayed by an individual in a vehicle. A few minutes earlier, police were called to an area near the monument for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, police were able to confirm some type of shooting occurred and a car was damaged as a result. No other injuries were reported.
Police are monitoring the roads leading to and from the Lee monument, and will continue to do so throughout the night.
The following intersections will be closed: Monument Avenue and Meadow Street, Monument Avenue and Lombardy Street, Park Avenue and Allen Avenue, West Grace Street and Allen Avenue.
Anyone who has information about injuries, or has video or photos of individuals and vehicles involved in any assault are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
