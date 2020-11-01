N. Carolina elections office previews Election Day count

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s elections office is predicting that at the end of Election Day it will be able to tally and report at least 97% of all ballots cast.
The N.C. State Board of Elections said in a news release Sunday that it will post results as quickly as possible but that its primary objective will be an accurate count.
There’s a good chance Americans won’t know the winner of Tuesday’s presidential election when they go to bed that night.
In North Carolina, mail-in ballots are not due until Nov. 12 if postmarked by Election Day.
