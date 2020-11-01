Long lines? When will results be in? Here’s what to expect on Election Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With just one day until Election Day, preparations are continuing across the Carolinas.
“I think we’re looking for a busy obviously it is presidential Election Day but I think people took advantage of our 33 early voting sites, the option of voting absentee by mail in North Carolina," said Michael Dickerson, director of the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections. “I don’t think the lines will be long, I don’t think the crowds will be long.”
Once the polls close, when should results be expected? Across North Carolina, state board of elections officials expect to post numbers immediately.
Here is the timeline:
- 7:30 p.m.: Polls close
- 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m.: Counties report results of in-person, one-stop early voting and absentee by-mail ballots received by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
- 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Precinct officials hand-deliver Election Day results to county boards of elections offices.
- 8:30 p.m.-midnight: Election Day precinct results are reported; reporting continues until all Election Day results are posted.
As far as results from our local races, Gaston County election officials will meet Monday and Tuesday to approve and count absentee ballots.
Mecklenburg County also has a timeline.
“First numbers you see posted will be all my absentee by mail numbers that the board has met and approved, all the early voting numbers we’ve had this last two and half weeks and those will be the first numbers that go up on Tuesday night at 7:30. You could have 80, 85 percent of results posted by 7:30 that night," Dickerson added.
After a record-setting early voting period, both political parties in Mecklenburg County remain optimistic.
“We’re excited to see so many people involved in the process. We think it is going to be good for Democrats. We have a lot of people. Our precinct chairs have been excited the last few months...honestly the last few years," said Jane Whitley, chair of the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party.
“We’re very happy with the results. Of course, anytime the American electorate is engaged, it is always positive. We want people to get out and vote. We’ve been very happy with the numbers for Republicans, we know that Republicans traditionally are strong on Election Day," said Sarah Reidy-Jones, vice-chair of the Mecklenburg County Republican Party
North Carolina state board of elections officials says they expect 97 percent or more of all ballots cast in the state to be reported by the end of election night.
