Hamilton wins Emilia Romagna GP, Kannapolis-based Haas team get 12th and DNF

“A somewhat frustrating Sunday afternoon, but nothing goes our way it looks like at the moment – not just the moment, it’s been a while actually, said Team Principal Guenther Steiner. "Kevin (Magnussen) getting together with Sebastian (Vettel) at turn seven, well that put him in a place where there’s not a lot to do. But he caught up pretty well in the end. He then had the gearbox issue which we had since after qualifying, but we were not allowed by the FIA to change the sensors without penalty – so that went against us. Romain (Grosjean), well if you start from those positions, you’re just always in dirty air and in trouble with other cars, it’s just always very busy there. We tried different strategies, we at least tried to play, but we couldn’t get them playing as things happened too quick. In the end it was a long frustrating afternoon. There are four more races to go so there’s four more opportunities to score points.”