First Alert tonight: Coldest air of the season with frost and freeze issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -A cold front will continue to move across the Carolinas this evening, ushering in the coldest air of the season, with frost and freeze issues for Monday morning.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for counties north and west of Charlotte with Monday morning low temperatures ranging from the lower 20s in the NC mountains to mid-30s for the Piedmont.
Make sure you grab your heavy coat before you head out the door Monday.
A Wind Advisory is also in effect for the NC mountains through midday Monday with wind gusts up to 50 mph possible.
The NC mountains may even see some snow flurries for elevations over 3,000 feet.
After a freezing cold start to the day, Monday afternoon will feature sunny skies with high temperatures ranging from the mid-50s for the Piedmont to around 40 degrees for the NC mountains.
Monday night into Tuesday morning will be another frigid night with Tuesday morning low temperatures ranging from upper 20s in the mountains to lower 30s for the Piedmont.
Sunny skies continue through midweek with Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon high temperatures warming back into the 60s, with lower 60s for Election Day Tuesday and upper 60s for Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures around 70 degrees.
The weekend will feature more clouds developing, and the chance for a stray shower, with high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Tropical Storm Eta is south of Jamaica and moving westward toward Central America. Eta is expected to become a hurricane, before making landfall Monday night into Tuesday morning, around Nicaragua. This system is not expected to directly impact the U.S.
Make sure you have a jacket in the mornings, and enjoy the sunny start to the week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
