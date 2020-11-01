Elaine Spalding named Chamber Executive of the Year

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) recognized the 2020 North Carolina Chamber Executive of the Year at their Annual Management Conference held October 29 via Zoom.
Elaine Spalding with the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce was honored as the recipient of the prestigious award. Spalding was nominated by Rowan Chamber Chair of the Board Gary Blabon, President of Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
The CACCE Executive of the Year Award recognizes long-term executives who have excelled over a period of years in leading and innovatively building their chamber. The award is based on the demonstration of excellence in areas of chamber leadership, organizational management, service to the profession, community reputation / involvement, and personal attributes.
Elaine Spalding has served as President of the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce since May 2013. She has helped the Rowan Chamber receive national recognition in the last seven years. Recently, the Rowan Chamber helped with COVID-19 business recovery plans and worked with community partners to develop an economic recovery program that assisted hundreds of our small businesses.
Prior to moving to North Carolina, Spalding served as President of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce for thirteen years. Spalding has over 30 years of Chamber management experience in North Carolina, Kentucky, Oregon and Texas. She is a Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) and serves on the CCE Commission. She is also a U.S. Chamber Institute of Management (IOM) Graduate.
Her other board involvement includes: Past President of the Carolina Chamber of Commerce Executives; Current President of Salisbury Rotary Club; Board of Rowan Economic Development; United Way Board; Graduate of Leadership Rowan; and volunteer with Communities in Schools.
Born in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Spalding received her Bachelor of Science degrees in journalism and speech from Murray State University. She is married to Watercolor Artist Keyth Kahrs (Railwalk Gallery) and they spend their free-time kayaking and hiking with their dogs, Barkley and Liddy.
CACCE is the professional development organization dedicated to providing educational opportunities for chamber of commerce executives and staff members in North Carolina and South Carolina. CACCE equips chamber of commerce professionals with leadership skills and tools to build innovative chambers. The organization was formed in 1994 when the North Carolina and South Carolina state chamber associations merged. For more information on CACCE, or any of CACCE’s conferences or programs, contact Tiffany Fulmer Ott at (404) 312-0524.
