Early voting period ends; voters set record in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a record-setting early voting period that ended Saturday in North Carolina.
In total, 4.5 million North Carolinians cast their ballot ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.
On the last day of early-voting, over 16,000 voted in Mecklenburg County.
“Puts us over 365,000 voters that voted early for this election coming up on Nov. 3. Great numbers, those are all-time highs for us in early voting, so far," said Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director Michael Dickerson.
With Saturday’s total, over 474,000 Mecklenburg County residents voted during the early-voting period, including 108,932 who voted by mail.
In 2016, 308,000 Mecklenburg County voters cast their ballots.
Voters say there were no lines Saturday
“Waiting until the last minute...I usually procrastinate, that’s just me, it paid off today," said Rashaunda Breeden.
“You have to make your differences whenever you can. Voting is how we can make differences," said Trent Merrell.
At West Charlotte High School, there was a surprise appearance from Emmy, Grammy and Oscar-winning rapper Common.
“I want to challenge y’all to text as many people as you can and say vote. If they ask you why, say because we want to show our power, we want to express our power, we want to see a new thing happening in our neighborhoods and in our communities," said Common.
The event by various organizations including the Urban League of Central Carolinas featured Charlotte’s own former NBA player Anthony Morrow and rapper DaBaby’s VoteBabyVote tour.
With just three days before Election Day, Common says being in Charlotte and encouraging voters is important.
“North Carolina is one of the most important states in this election. The decision of where this country, a lot of it relies on what North Carolina is doing. North Carolina is a swing state, we need people out to vote," Common added.
