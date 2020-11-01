'America is a Nation of Faith’: VP Pence attends worship service in Boone with Franklin Graham

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Vice President Mike Pence visited Boone, N.C. Sunday morning to attend a church service with Evangelist Rev. Franklin Graham.
The two attended worship service at Alliance Bible Fellowship.
Pence posted to social media about the church service.
“Such a Blessing to be at Alliance Bible Fellowship for Sunday Worship Service this morning in North Carolina with @Franklin_Graham,” Pence tweeted. “It was a joy to be back in Church! Thank you to Pastor Andrews & Everyone for their warm welcome & prayers! America is a Nation of Faith!”
Graham responded by thanking Pence for stopping by.
Thank you @VP @Mike_Pence for coming to worship with us. A real honor to have you there," Graham said.
The vice president flew into Hickory early Sunday morning.
President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Hickory later in the evening.
Trump was seen shaking hands with Graham when he flew into Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
