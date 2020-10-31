Turn BACK your clocks tonight, and have a rain jacket for Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight we turn BACK our clocks one hour as daylight saving time comes to an end and we go back to standard time. Sunday sunrise will be at 6:46 AM and sunset will be at 5:29 PM.
Scattered rain showers are expected to develop overnight and into Sunday morning.
Rain is expected to decrease by late Sunday afternoon with some clearing skies, and gusty winds possible.
Average rainfall amounts of a trace to 0.25″ are expected across the WBTV viewing area on Sunday.
The mountains may even have wind gusts of 40 mph or more Sunday afternoon as a strong cold front moves through the Carolinas. Sunday afternoon high temperatures are expected to range from the lower 60s in the piedmont, to lower 50s for the mountains.
The coldest air of the season will move into the Carolinas for the beginning of the week, and the highest elevations of the NC mountains may even see some snow flurries Sunday night into early Monday morning.
Monday morning low temperatures will range from the lower 30s in the Piedmont, to lower 20s for the NC mountains.
Mostly sunny skies return for Monday, with below-average high temperatures ranging from the mid-50s in the Piedmont, to lower 40s for the NC mountains.
Chilly mornings and mild afternoons will develop for the rest of the week, with mid to upper 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and high temperatures around 70 degrees Thursday into next weekend.
Overall, the extended forecast seems to be dry, with a slight chance for a passing shower by next weekend.
Tropical Depression #29 has formed south of Haiti and the Dominican Republic Saturday afternoon and is expected to move westward toward Central America in the coming days as it strengthens to a tropical storm and hurricane. The next tropical name of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season is Eta, now that we are in the Greek alphabet.
This system is not expected to directly impact the U.S.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
