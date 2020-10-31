Thomas throws for 2 TDs, Appalachian St. beats ULM 31-13

MONROE, La. (AP) — Zac Thomas threw two touchdown passes and added 11 carries for career-high 109 yards rushing and Appalachian State cruised to a 31-13 win over Louisiana-Monroe.
Thomas connected on a flea flicker with Christian Wells for a 37-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7 at halftime and then hit Malik Williams for a 35-yard TD about two minutes into the second half.
ULM was limited to 222 total yards, including 74 on the final possession of the game that culminated with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Colby Suits to Malik Jackson as time expired.
