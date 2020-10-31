Rowan community mourns loss of Paul Fisher

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Word began to spread through the community on Friday that Paul Fisher had passed away, and the reactions clearly showed the loss that was felt.
“Did you hear that Mr. Paul died?" people asked. Yes, it was true. One of the men to have the greatest impact on Salisbury and Rowan County passed away from pancreatic cancer.
Maybe best known for his leadership at F&M Bank for nearly 60 years, it is his vision and philanthropy that left a lasting and tangible mark in the community. Almost immediately, personal tributes began flooding social media.
“A part of my heart is gone forever,” Jos Sims wrote. “I loved this man so much it hurts. Rest in peace sweet soul. Love and prayers to each one in his family."
“He was a great man,” wrote Ann Deyton. “A loss for those who worked for F&M and for the city of Salisbury & Rowan County.”
“One of the greatest men I’ve ever met,” wrote former Salisbury High principal Luke Brown. “My heart is broken for the Fisher family.”
“A kinder more compassionate man never lived,“ wrote Karen Boger.
Fisher’s efforts on behalf of the United Way, the YMCA, Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Catawba and Livingstone Colleges, local theaters, and many other local charities made a difference in so many lives.
“With great sadness, Piedmont Players mourns the loss of longtime supporter and friend, Mr. Paul Fisher,” posted the Piedmont Players. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Sue and the family. May “flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”
Even now, his involvement with the currently under construction $12 million Bell Tower Green Park is making an impact.
“Best friend, neighbor, role model, mentor, Paul Fisher passed away today. We truly miss him. I bet he is going to “build a park” for the angels," wrote Ed Norvell. “I am just so sorry he will not live to see that beautiful downtown park finished that he is largely responsible for building. We will miss you Paul!”
Former Salisbury mayor pro-tem Maggie Blackwell shared an anecdote that said much about Fisher’s compassion. “I remember when my friend Barbara Garwood gave me a tour of the then-new Trinity Living Center, an adult day-care center for seniors," Blackwell wrote. “Prominent in the dayroom was a wall-sized flat-screen television – not commonplace 20 years ago. ‘I asked Paul Fisher to pay for it,’ Garwood said, ‘and he insisted he wanted to buy the biggest TV available. He wanted our seniors to see every ball game score, every weather temperature on the screen.’"
“I am absolutely heartbroken to learn of Mr. Paul’s passing,” wrote Melissa Shue. “I am heartbroken for myself, our community, but most especially for you and your family. He was a wonderful man who gave us all hope. Not an easy thing to do. My prayer is God will provide you all peace and calm during the coming days and weeks. Sending love and hugs to you.”
Paul Fisher graduated from Granite Quarry High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Fisher and wife Sue had two children and 10 grandchildren.
“It’s not often that the passing of a citizen affects the entire city,” Blackwell added. “This is one of those rare times, but even for those who never knew him, our light shines a little dimmer tonight.”
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.