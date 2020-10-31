Man identified after deadly shooting in Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for information after a Friday night shooting has left one person dead.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a home off Winged Elm Court around 11:30 p.m. Friday. There, they found one man, identified as 26-year-old Zuri Arcedrian Norman, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was declared dead on scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective, or leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
