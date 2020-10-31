N.C. Senator Thom Tillis campaigns to Charlotte supporters on final day of N.C. early voting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to recent polls. the Senate race in North Carolina is neck-and-neck.
N.C. Senator Thom Tillis (Republican) is making his final campaign push with several rallies across the state.
Tillis met with supporters Saturday morning in Charlotte at Noble Smoke, on Freedom Drive. It was the first of two stops Saturday on his “Get Out the Vote” rally in North Carolina.
Tillis, who is running against Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham, was joined by Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and former United States ambassador to the United Nations.
“I have worked hard to make sure North Carolina continues to be one of the fastest-growing states in the nation,” Tillis said.
Tillis was on the N.C. House of Representatives before becoming Speaker of the House in 2011, and he has been U.S. Senator since 2015.
“When I look at you and make you a promise, I keep it,” Tillis said.
Haley, who was South Carolina’s first female governor, attended Tillis’ rally to "push him over the finish line.
“Thom Tillis has fought for the people of North Carolina for six years, whether it is making sure they get through COVID, whether it is making sure education and healthcare is protected for families in North Carolina, so we wanted to come here and support him and push him over the finish line,” Haley said.
Tillis will be in Greensboro Saturday evening
Saturday was the final dayalso the final day for one-stop early voting in North Carolina.
State election officials say that absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 12.
Tillis will then have a rally in Greensboro, at Illuminating Technologies, with Congressman Ted Budd.
According to the latest CBS Battleground Tracker, Tillis trails Cunningham by six percentage points.
