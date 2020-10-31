Early voting ends in N.C., 16,000+ vote in Mecklenburg Co. on final day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One-stop early voting has ended in North Carolina on Saturday.
Next stop, Tuesday’s Election Day.
On Saturday’s final day of one-stop early voting, election officials tell WBTV that 16,295 people cast their ballot in Mecklenburg County.
In total, about 365,000 people voted early in-person in Mecklenburg County, while another 108,000 residents mailed in their ballots. Election officials say that 474,000 Mecklenburg County residents have voted up to this point.
As of 5 a.m. on Oct. 31, more than 4.3 million votes have been cast in North Carolina. That’s compared to 2.9 million in 2016, which had the previous presidential election on the ballot.
