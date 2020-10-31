Cool for Halloween - Sunday showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you have outdoor plans today, you are in luck! It will look and feel like fall. Plus, we will remain dry all day – and through the evening, if you’re heading out tonight.
Temperatures will be in the 50s most of the day. We just barely top out at 60° for an afternoon high. The average high is 68°. Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy at times. This evening will be cool. Temperatures will fall quickly back through the 50s, so you might need a light jacket.
Sunday will bring a chance for showers – especially the first half of the day. There shouldn’t be heavy rain – maybe a quarter inch or less. It may slow down your plans for a few hours though. The showers should move on for the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 60s.
Monday will be cool. Lows will start out in the mid 30s (many places will have to deal with frost) and highs will only reach the mid 50s. We will warm back up for the rest of the week though. Highs will be in the mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be close to 70° again by week’s end.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
