Woman sexually assaulted after leaving Carolina Panthers game, $2K reward offered for information

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman says she was sexually assaulted after leaving a Panthers game in uptown Charlotte early Friday morning. Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation.
The woman told police she was walking on W. Morehead Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. when she was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her. She says the assault happened after she left the Carolina Panthers game, which was at the Bank of America Stadium.
“The victim gave a limited suspect description, identifying the suspect as a black male who appeared homeless and wearing a light-colored top,” police say.
Officials say the location of the sexual assault is the wooded area next to the railroad bridge in the 500 block of West Morehead Street. The nearest structure for reference is 510 West Morehead Street.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call detectives at 980-475-1858 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Information can be provided anonymously, and there is a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect in this case.
