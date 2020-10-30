VIDEO: Graham, Harrison face off in final Senate debate just days before election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With just three full days left before Election Day, Sen. Lindsey Graham and challenger Jaime Harrison have agreed to a final debate.
The pair were supposed to debate three times. WIS aired the first debate, but the other planned debates hit several snags.
The second was turned into forums instead and the third was initially canceled because the candidates couldn’t agree to follow the same COVID-19 regulations.
On Friday, the two faced off in a debate hosted by SCETV, South Carolina Public Radio and The Post and Courier.
It aired on SCETV and lasted one hour.
