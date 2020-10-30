Trump, Harris to make final campaign runs in N.C. ahead of Election Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris will make a final campaign plea to residents in North Carolina.
Trump will be in Fayetteville on Monday, which is a rescheduled trip after his campaign rally scheduled for Thursday at the Fayetteville Regional Airport was postponed because of heavy winds due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta.
Trump’s visit to Fayetteville will be just hours away from Nov. 3 Election Day.
The Trump campaign released a statement on the postponed rally Thursday.
“Because of a wind advisory issued with gusts reaching 50 miles per hour and other weather conditions, the outdoor Fayetteville, NC rally has been postponed until Monday,” the statement read.
Instead, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited Fort Bragg on Thursday.
According to CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller, the president and Mrs. Trump stepped off Air Force One around 5:30 p.m. at Pope Air Field for visit with military personnel at Fort Bragg.
The president’s visit on Monday will be his fourth visit to the state in two weeks. The “Make America Great Again” victory rally will take place at the Fayetteville Regional Airport.
Harris, presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate, will be in Goldsboro and Fayetteville, North Carolina on Sunday.
No details were released about her visit to North Carolina.
Harris campaigned in Charlotte on Oct. 21, the same day Trump held a rally in Gastonia.
In the final stretch of the campaign, CBS News Battleground Tracker has Biden leading Trump by four points in North Carolina, for those 15 Electoral College points.
