President Trump set to hold campaign rally Sunday in Hickory
By WBTV Web Staff | October 30, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 7:09 PM

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump is making a strong final push to win voters in North Carolina.

On Sunday, the president will be making his third visit to the state within two weeks.

Trump will be speaking at a “Make America Great Again” rally at the Hickory Regional Airport Sunday evening.

The rally starts at 5:30 p.m. and doors open for spectators at 2:30 p.m.

Trump previously spoke at a campaign rally in Gastonia, where more than 25,000 people attended, on Oct. 21.

The president will then speak at a rally on Monday in Fayetteville.

Trump is taking on Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

In the final stretch of the campaign, CBS News Battleground Tracker has Biden leading Trump by four points in North Carolina, for those 15 Electoral points.

