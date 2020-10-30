Person suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting near restaurant in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near a restaurant in Charlotte Friday night.
The incident happened on North Tryon Street just before 10 p.m.
Officers responded and found a victim who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are not looking for any additional suspects and are speaking with all parties involved to see what charges, if any, may be appropriate.
Officials did not provide any other details about this developing story.
