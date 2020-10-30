Marshals offer $50K for information to solve child murders in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South authorities are offering thousands of dollars in reward money to solve murders of children in the city of Memphis.
The Memphis Police Department, U.S. Marshals and the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office held a joint news conference Thursday, pleading with the public to come forward with information.
Memphis broke it’s homicide record back in September with the killing of a 12-year-old.
MPD Director Mike Rallings says there have been 28 homicides with child victims in 2020 so far, and 22 were determined to be murders.
The youngest victim was less than a year old, according to U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.
Now the U.S. Marshal service is offering up to $50,000 in rewards for information that can help solve eight of these murders.
- Jadon Knox, 10, was killed Jan. 19 in a drive-by shooting while standing on his porch in Orange Mound.
- Ashlynn Luckett, 6, and 16-year-old LeQuan Boyd, were shot to death Jan. 20 when gunshots flew through their home in Hickory Hill.
- Hilda Trejo was 9 months old when she died from “inflicted trauma” Jan. 22 at a home near I-240 and Perkins.
- Jalen Dodge, 17, was shot in a road March 18 near Sunset and Mt. Olive.
- Tyrell Jones, 15, was shot in a vehicle May 7 near Rhodes Avenue and Getwell Road.
- Alaja Reynolds, 16, was found shot July 11 in a vehicle in Raleigh.
- Demetrius Robinson, 17, was shot Sept. 3 in Whitehaven.
“We’re asking for your help finding the most heinous criminals in the city of Memphis,” said Miller. “We don’t know their names, but we know their victims.”
Weirich said one victim was at home playing a video game when she was killed.
“What every little girl should have the right to do in Shelby County," said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. "No matter where you live, you should be safe in your home. No matter where you live, you should do everything you can to protect our children.”
Miller said tipsters can receive up to $5,000 per suspect in each of these cases.
“So I ask you, I beg you, the community -- please help these families, please help your community, please help this city by helping us solve these unthinkable crimes and bring these killers to justice,” said Miller.
If you can help solve these murders, call (901) 713-2631 or (901) 601-1575. You can also submit a tip at www.usmarshals.gov and click on USMS TIPS.
