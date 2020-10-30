Man dies days after being shot in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a man was shot to death in York County this week.
The York County Coroner’s Office says it was notified of the death of 27-year-old Jonterrius Adams of Rock Hill.
Adams was admitted to the hospital on Oct. 26 after being shot. He died from his injuries Thursday, October 29.
Rock Hill Police Department and the York County Coroner’s Office is investigating.
Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.
Officials did not provide any other information.
