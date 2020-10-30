At least 4 COVID-19 cases reported where crowded South End restaurant was cited

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least four people from a family party at a crowded South End restaurant tested positive for COVID-19, according to Mecklenburg County health officials.
Public Health Director Gibbie Harris says there was a family gathering at Nikko Japanese restaurant last weekend, and at least four of the people tested positive for the virus.
This was the same weekend when a video went viral that showed crowds of people dancing inside and walking around without masks.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say James Nix, owner of Nikko Japanese Restaurant, was issued a citation for disobeying N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CMPD said it also notified state ABC representatives concerning the violation and the state will determine whether any additional penalties are appropriate.
The videos of the crowds inside the restaurant were posted to public Instagram stories.
“Somewhere I prefer to go because you can sit down and still have good music and drinks and eat if you choose to," said Kaylee Patterson, who had dined at the restaurant last weekend. "So I enjoyed the atmosphere.”
Patterson said she did not see the dancing that appears to have happened Saturday, but she said it’s not the restaurant’s fault.
“They had signs posted that you need to wear a mask," she said. "It’s kinda hard to control an individual who doesn’t want to follow the rules.”
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Mecklenburg County Health Department said:
“We are working with law enforcement as well as our COVID Ambassador’s to address this unacceptable situation during the Pandemic.”
The restaurant declined to do an interview, but in a statement they said:
"Our commitment towards our guests' safety and experience while ensuring the welfare of our employees has been paramount as we continue to progress through this pandemic. We have ensured that our guests and employees are provided with a mask, displayed required postings about mask and distancing, and educated our team on information provided to us from the Mecklenburg County Health Department.
Despite our best efforts, we have been made aware of a recent situation where restaurant guests may not have been following all recommended guidelines. We are currently investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened, and if we determine that all guidelines were not followed, we will take corrective action to ensure that all of our guests will have a safe dining experience."
